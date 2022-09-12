The 2022 Monaco Yacht Summit announces its panel of experts On September 27, 2022, 14 experts will be on hand to share their expertise with Monaco Yacht Summit participants…

On the eve of the Monaco Yacht Show at the Yacht Club de Monaco, a large panel of yachting experts will cover all aspects of yachting around the themes of purchasing, chartering, building, refit and new destinations. Hosted by Stewart Campbell, Editor-in-Chief, Boat International Media & Derek Munro, Owners rep, Divergent Yachting, the topics are as follows:

Expert insights

Some of the best known in the superyacht industry business, giving their perspectives on industry trends (new technology, design, yachts that can perform many different functions, new destinations bringing families together) and sharing some thoughts on the future of the yachting industry.

Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director, Oceanco

Charlie Birkett, Co-Founder & CEO, Y.CO

Aino-Leena Grapin, CEO, Winch Design

Ferruccio Rossi, President of Superyacht, General Manager of Sanlorenzo

Charter

Experienced charter brokers, charter managers and yacht crew speak about the essential ingredients that combine to deliver a successful charter, from the yacht itself, the team involved, where to go and what to see and do.

Julie Bichon, Head of Charter Management, Hill Robinson

Jamie Edmiston, CEO, Edmiston

Jacob Ewing, Captain of M/Y Broadwater (56m, Feadship)

Geordie Mackay-Lewis, Co-Founder & CEO, Pelorus



Purchase

Shipyard, naval architect/designer, project manager and legal expert providing guidance on practical steps involved in purchasing an existing yacht or undertaking a new construction project: looking at the reasonable steps involved in commissioning and building a new construction project from a client perspective.

Michael Breman, Sales Director, Lürssen

Andrew Charlier, Co-Head & Partner, HFW

Espen Oeino, Naval architect, Espen Oeino International



From Pre-purchase through to delivery – behind the scenes of the refit of Galaxy

The project team, including the designers and shipyard, will highlight the full process of the pre-purchase survey of an existing vessel, the re-design of the interior, and full refit from initial inspiration to completion. As well as how, with good planning, this can be achieved in a relatively short timeframe.

Nicolas Genelot, General Manager, Monaco Marine

Marie Soliman, Founder & Creative Director, Bergman Design House

Sara Vezensek, Owners rep

