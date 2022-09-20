Vitruvius unveils 80m explorer concept The details of Vitruvius Yachts and Philippe Briand's latest 80m superyacht concept have been revealed…

London-based superyacht design & naval architecture company Vitruvius have revealed their concept for an 80m explorer yacht. The concept continues the partnership in architectural engineering that Philippe Briand incorporated in Vitruvius’ 55m Shinkai, built by Feadship in the Netherlands and delivered in 2021. Shinkai was designed for global exploration, incorporating storage for a submarine, a rough terrain vehicle and a limousine tender.

The new explorer stands out for its long aft deck which allows storage of a variety of toys and a helipad. Designed for water sports enthusiasts, the explorer yacht has a large beach club and health centre below deck with an ease of access to the water.

80m Vitruvius exploration yacht concept

Briand comments: “This new vessel represents Vitruvius’ take on the ideal explorer superyacht. She maintains her superyacht DNA through the innovative design of her exterior, as well as through the exceptional space and comfort which are offered by her interior. She is also a true explorer through and through, and will have an exceptional autonomous range of 6500 nautical miles to take her owners anywhere in the world.”



80m Vitruvius exploration yacht concept

The vessel has a capacity for up to 12 guests across its 6 staterooms. As with Shinkai, Vitruvius have ensured its concept considers fuel efficiency as well as storage capacity. The new explorer yacht will have a steel hull made for optimal efficiency and adhering to the latest industry criteria for sustainability.

80m Vitruvius exploration yacht concept

The design complies with Vitruvius' commitment to reducing the footprint of the superyacht industry. Briand himself is part of the Board of Directors for Water Revolution Foundation, a non-profit organisation, co-founded by the Superyacht Group’s Chairman Martin Redmayne.

The yacht is expected to reach a top speed of 19 knots and cruise at 14 knots – special care has also been given to controlling any rolling motions on board – a trait which is also key for ease of launching its onboard toys and submarines. Furthermore, the addition of gyro/fin stabilisers is also in consideration for the vessel.

Profile links

Vitruvius Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.