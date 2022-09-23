Meet the team - MYS 2022 The Superyacht Group will be returning to the Monaco Yacht Show with new team members and a fresh approach to mark 30 years…

The Superyacht Group is honoured to once again be the official media partner of The Monaco Yacht Show in 2022, the superyacht industry's premier superyacht showcase. It also marks the 30th Anniversary of The Superyacht Group. We are also returning with an energetic and dynamic new team, and this special occasion warranted us having a stand again this year. We welcome you all to come past Dars Sud - stand DS98 to share your stories of the last 30 years, and where you think the next 30 will take us.

As I am sure you have seen already this show season, there is still far too much paper and plastic being handed out. The mountains of magazines will be scattered through the show, and all too often the rubbish bins, once again. We feel that this is not just an inefficient way to distribute our industry-leading journalism and data analysis, but it is counter to the principles of sustainability that guide us and our partners such as Water Revolution Foundation.

Communication at boat shows is overdue a shift away from old habits. We will therefore be using a QR code and download for The Superyacht Owner Report at this year’s show, you can find us in Dars Sud - Stand DS98 - to meet the team, grab a drink, learn more about our membership offers and grab your copy.

As we then look past our 30th anniversary to 2023 and beyond, we will be transitioning our print publication of The Superyacht Report to a completely digital platform. This will give us the chance to evolve our publication and provide our industry partners with the most dynamic and far reaching platform of distribution that matches the truly global industry in which we work.

During the pandemic our team expanded and diversified, further strengthening our unapparelled level of industry knowledge. The Superyacht Group's Chairman Martin Redmayne and Account Director Luciano Aglioni will of course be there once again. At this year's Monaco Yacht Show, and across the show season you’ll also meet several new energetic faces for the future, a team of passionate, and dynamic characters and personalities that best fit the Group and our strategy.

Many of the team either work on board part-time or are former crew from some of the fleet's most iconic vessels, giving the Group the experience to have strong opinions and a deep understanding of what this industry is all about. Keep an eye out for the new faces this year.

Top row left to right: Alex Buchanan, Charlotte Gipson, Jack Hogan, Eliott Simcock, Gemma Fernandes. Bottom row: Jack Roberts, Max Stott, Sofia Bounou, Sarah Dunkley, Sitara Singh

We're confident we’ll have one of the strongest and smartest teams of people who can build a strategy for the future of our industry – a strategy focused on delivering seriously intelligent analysis, journalism, strategic advice and honest opinions that are directed at the people that matter: the decision-makers, the advisors and the myriad of industry leaders and investors who respect and recognise our unique position.

We look forward to seeing you at The Show again this year, and at The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam again this November.

Image Credit: Monaco Yacht Show

