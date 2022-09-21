Sanlorenzo records new success for its Superyacht Division The shipyard has signed a contract for the construction of its new flagship, the 73Steel…

Sanlorenzo’s superyacht division has recorded the sale of the largest superyacht that will be built by the yard, the 73Steel, in a deal brokered by Fraser. This new contract brings the number of Sanlorenzo metal vessels sold in 2022 to nine, and the total number of Sanlorenzo superyachts between 44 and 73 metres in construction to 23.

When it is delivered in 2026, the 73Steel will have an LOA of 73m, a diesel-electric propulsion system aimed at minimising emissions, and an unconventional layout designed by the Zuccon International Project studio.

“The design of the new 73Steel represents a fascinating new chapter in the yard's history, not only because of its size, which is currently the largest ever built, but also because it is a testament to how strongly the company believes in the evolution and importance of a complex market such as the superyacht market. As designers, we cannot but be proud once again to participate in this new adventure, basing our project research on the development of a design that, despite the large volumes available, is able to convey a principle of extreme dynamism, sportiness and contemporaneity.” Bernardo Zuccon, Studio Zuccon International Project

The 73Steel will be designed with a focus on maximum comfort to create scenarios in which family intimacy and privacy will be at the heart of the liveability of this superyacht.

As shown in the above graph, Sanlorenzo has been placing an increasing focus on superyachts above 40m. Prior to 2020 the shipyard had delivered one superyacht larger than 60m, Attila in 2019, and now has six currently under construction.

Yacht: 73Steel Builder: SANLORENZO Launched: 2026 Delivered: 2026 Status: In Build

Length: 73.00m



