Vitters’ launches 56m, Alea After two years Project 3083, Alea has officially left the shipyard in Netherlands…

Alea has been in-build for just over two years at the Vitters Shipyard, the 56m yacht is designed by Mani Frers while the interior is designed by M2Atelier.

The accommodation is split between the owner’s en-suite stateroom in the bow and four generous guest cabins in the aft ship. The wide beam of the yacht allows for a large aft deck and beach club. Two tenders will be carried on board, one under the tender hatch at the bow and one 8.5m in the stern garage.

Vitters wanted to and became successful in separating Alea from its competitors with the retractable V-Bollards which complete the flush deck aesthetics. The three V-Drums down below in the forepeak make headsail changes easy and finally the submarine anchor system keeps the bow and foredeck aesthetically cleans as well as proving to be practical.

Alea is the first project that has been successfully delivered since 2021, on average the shipyard has delivered on yacht per year, however as stating on the above graph they failed to deliver any superyacht projects in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Vitters have scheduled projects for the next two years.

The yacht is set to be launched on Friday 20th May 2022 and will then be handed to the owner just before summer.

