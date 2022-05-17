Nauta Design and Wider to Build Moonflower 72 Construction of the 72m superyacht will begin in June 2022…

Nauta Design and Wider have announced the start of the construction of the Moonflower 72 project. The 72m steel and aluminium superyacht will be equipped with the latest generation of the Wider hybrid propulsion system, a trade mark of the shipyard.

In early 2021 Mario Pedol, co-founder of Nauta Design, was looking for a builder for a superyacht project in the 70m LOA range and turned to Wider as the proposed builder. This led to an agreement between the client, Nauta Design, and Wider which consisted of signing a letter of intent in September 2021 and a contract in 2022.

“The Moonflower 72 retains all the key features of modern yet timeless design, onboard liveability and maximum connection with the marine environment - fundamental characteristics of all Nauta projects,” said Mario Pedol. “With Wider we found just the right cocktail of technology and team organisation to make the project a reality."

Marcello Maggi, the head of W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that owns 100% of Wider equity, said, ”We’ve invested heavily in restructuring the shipyard in anticipation of orders like this one and thanks to the current management that has been working together for 30 years, Wider is able to build the Moonflower 72 to the highest quality levels.”

The Moonflower 72 will be equipped with the Wider hybrid propulsion system comprising two variable-speed generators of 1,860kW each and a sodium nickel battery bank of approximately 1MW.

Moonflower is scheduled for delivery in 2025, and is one of three superyachts Wider currently in-build. When delivered Moonflower 72 will be the largest in the Wider fleet.

