Riva launches 102’ Corsaro Super As the brand celebrates its 180th anniversary, Riva announces the launch of a new flybridge yacht with a fresh perspective on design to ensure comfort…

The new yacht is the successor to the 100’ Corsaro. Launched at the La Spezia shipyard, the new Corsaro is designed by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the strategic product committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Over 100 square metres of liveable open-air spaces, inside up to 10 guests can be accommodated with five cabins spread across three decks. The new Riva 102’ Corsaro is over 30m in length and has a beam of almost 7 metres.

Some of the new features include the option to install special gunwales that swing out on either side of the main deck to create terraces with a panoramic view, increasing the volume of the external walkways without affecting the vessel’s profile. The space in the main deck can be extended to a 35m beach club.

In the main living area, two different layouts are available. The first includes a dining space with the lounge central, while maintaining visual contact with the outside world through the main deck windows. In the second layout, the dining area is central.

At the owners request the yacht can be fitted with the standard pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines, rated 2,435 mhp each for a top speed of up to 26 knots, or a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp, driving the yacht to a top speed of over 28 knots.

Since 2018, Riva has delivered an average of four superyachts per year with a slight rise in the year of 2021 when they delivered six projects. However, the graph above highlights that the yard is due to become more productive as it has scheduled up to nine deliveries in 2022 and six in 2023.

The first official debut of the 102’ Corsaro Super will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.

Profile links

RIVA (Ferretti Group)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.