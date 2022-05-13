Horizon Yachts launches FD102 The latest FD102 features a custom designed interior, built for an Australian owner…

The Horizon FD102, christened ‘Askari’ has been launched and delivered to the Australian owner, the project began as an FD92 but was then later extended to accommodate the owners’ request for plentiful exterior areas.

The yacht features three spacious decks including an open flybridge with a semi-enclosed sky-lounge as well as a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master suite. FD102 has a traditional layout on the main deck, with an expansive aft deck, a salon and a formal dining area.

Guest accommodations extend from the on-deck masters to four further storerooms on the lower deck, with crew quarters and a garage situated aft of the engine room. The vessel features a sky-lounge bar and seating area which extends to a full dining area with a jacuzzi.

Gold Coast based interior design firm PLK Design is responsible for the contemporary interior with the company owner selecting the finishes and outfitting accessories, going for cambria stonework as an upgrade throughout.

The use of Australian brands continues amongst other details in the vessel, with Soktas Hand Blown Glass Lightning used to illuminate the interior spaces and furniture maker Jardan supplying the majority of the furnishings for the yacht.

The latest FD102 will be based in Airlie Beach with plans to cruise the Islands of The Kimberley in Western Australia.

Profile links

Horizon Yachts

Yacht: ASKARI Builder: SERMONS Launched: 1972 Delivered: 1972 Status: Delivered

Length: 32.90m Beam: 8.55m Draught: 3.25m Gross Tons: 250

Exterior Designer:

Naval Architect:



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.