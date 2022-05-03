Luxury Projects showcase 70m Benetti Alfa The Luxury Projects architecture and design studio presents a 70m yacht built by Benetti…

Double award winner “My Alfa” has been designed from scratch with great attention to detail in order to achieve an aesthetically pleasing result. While the yacht is technically 70m in length, it boasts the features of a yacht in the 80m plus bracket.

The custom-made new build has allowed the studio to explore and unleash the talent at its disposal while working closely with the owner to create photorealistic renders in order to define the necessary details of such a complex project.

Laura Pomponi, CEO and founder of Luxury Projects, says “The client specifically instructed us that the design and actual execution needed to be absolutely faithful. Ceilings have innovative shapes and lighting has a centre role in the whole project.”

The superyacht features six cabins and bathrooms in the lower deck - two of which are twins’ cabins which can be converted into doubles for a total of 12 guests, the total capacity is 14 guests alongside 21 crew. In order to connect the aft and forward seating areas, The Luxury Projects created a transition entrance space with a separate full beam dining room designed for all guests. Degree of formality is left up to client with the option of a folding balcony on the starboard side.

The owners deck features a fully equipped owners suite, with a separate bathroom and adjacent dressing room. At amidships one can find the owners office, and at the aft end of the entrance, a TV lounge, home theatre, and private gym with a massage room can all be enjoyed by the guests. Luxury Projects installed a 1.20m pool on the aft deck which can be lowered to the beach club, connecting the spaces via a multi-functional space.

“Our client also being an ‘Art lover’ made Luxury Projects design a whole series of recesses, displays, illuminated niches to suit his preferences. Throughout the yacht we create spaces for display of art, sculptures and paintings. Part of our whole lighting projects are also the custom-made decorative lamps we designed from scratch with special finishes.” Says Lauren Pomponi.

To create a home-like comfort, Luxury Projects decided to steer away from anything playful, glittery or shiny, preferring to opt for a natural route using materials such as marble, wood, and leather. This choice led to Alfa to winning the International Yacht and Aviation Awards 2021 for the best wall coverings.

Yacht: ALFA Builder: BENETTI Launched: 2020 Delivered: 2020 Status: Delivered

Length: 70.00m Beam: 11.30m Draught: 3.00m Gross Tons: 1440

Exterior Designer: Benetti

Interior Designer: Laura Pomponi Benetti

Naval Architect: Benetti



