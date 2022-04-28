Benetti launches 41m Vicious Rumour III Vicious Rumour III is one of 18 Benetti’s from its Oasis 40m range…

Recently launched Vicious Rumour III, which is one of Benetti’s 18 Oasis 40m models, the range first launched in 2019, was launched this week. At 41.1m, she is scheduled for delivery later this year.

Vicious Rumour III features exterior design from RWD and has a distinctive dark grey hull with a dark glazing used throughout. The interior of the motor yacht has been designed by Bonetti/Kozerski architecture, designed with a large aft deck with waterfront lounge are complete with a dip pool and unfolding bulwarks.

The motor yacht is expected to reach top speeds of 16 knots, Vicious Rumour III can accommodate up to 10 guests between 5 staterooms and is also capable to carrying up to nine crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Benetti is known to be one of (if not the) most prolific superyacht builders in the world and the above graph highlights just how stable it has been from 2015-2023. However, even by Benetti’s high standards, 2022 and 2023 are set to be bumper years for the builder with 21 and 22 deliveries expected relatively, four of which have already been launched.

