Vita Yachts launch new 10.5m all electric flagship

Vita Yachts shares the announcement that they have launched their highest performance yacht to date, the 10.5m Vita LION.



An evolution of the 10m prototype launched in 2019, the LION is the first premium electric powerboat compatible with fast DC charging, the Vita LION combines high performance and style with <1hr charge time.

Designed by Borromeo de Silva in Milan, the Vita LION combines classic boat building traditions with the latest in electrical marine propulsion.

The LION can accommodate 8 guests in a large cockpit that can be configured for dining, while the sunpad and bathing area aft provides ample room for relaxation, together with a shower and ladder for swimming. Forward, the enclosed cabin includes a day berth, WC and sink as well as storage, with an integrated Fusion sound system throughout the boat.

The LION will see the latest installation of the Vita Power propulsion system. A high-performance electric powertrain that integrates advanced technology with proprietary control software, Vita Power is the only system compatible with DC charging allowing fast charging in a little over 1hr.



“Our vision was to create a boat with no compromise in terms of user experience, performance and functionality while also ensuring zero impact on the marine environment in which it operates. With the LION we believe we have achieved this and are excited to be developing the most advanced electric powerboat built to date” says Rory Trahair, Vita CEO.

The LION has been operating in the South of France this summer, where the first network of marinised charging stations for electric boats has been installed in Ventimiglia, Monaco, Cannes and St Tropez.

Visit Vita at the Monaco Yacht Show (22 - 25 September, stand QA28) where they will be exhibiting the LION.

