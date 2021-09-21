Feadship unveils new concept at Monaco Feadship has marked the opening of the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show by unveiling its latest Feadship Future Concept…

Feadship has marked the opening of the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show unveiling its latest Feadship Future Concept. Synthesising the very latest thinking on how owners and their guests actually enjoy their time on superyachts, the 81.75-metre Pure is also fully future-compatible in terms of likely developments over the next decade in propulsion and efficiency.

From X-stream in 2006 to Choice in 2016, Feadship regularly made waves in the superyacht sector by releasing a Future Concept. These deep dives into the likely requirements of the next generation of owners by Feadship’s designers and naval architects were all based on massive client feedback, long brainstorming sessions and in-depth research studies.

A number of the ideas posited by these concepts have since seen the light of day on Feadship builds including the hybrid propulsion pioneered by F-stream, the low fuel consumption suggested by Breathe and the desire for eco-friendly design showcased by Aeon.

Five years on, a meeting of the finest Feadship minds in terms of design, engineering, innovation and construction has resulted in the striking Future Concept Pure. Featuring the purest architecture both in its sculptural exterior profile and stunning open-plan interior, Pure is designed to offer a true sense of connectivity and togetherness for all who come aboard. Every aspect of this Future Concept is based on feasible elements that Feadship is certain could be built tomorrow with adventurous clients, including the lower deck command centre which replaces the traditional bridge.

Already provoking lively discussions at the Feadship stand in Monaco, designers Jan Schaffers and Tanno Weeda are both on hand to explain the technologies and explore the potential with fascinated visitors. For those unable to attend the show, more details on Pure will be released soon.

