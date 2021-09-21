Herculina and La Masquerade under contract with Cecil Wright & Partners Cecil Wright & Partners have announced prior to the opening of Monaco Yacht Show 2021 that Herculina and La Masquerade are now under contract.…

Image courtesy of Pixel from Mars

Partner & director of the firm, Henry Smith, was quoted as saying, “We are delighted to be able to announce that two of the three exceptional yachts we have for sale in this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are under contract to be sold. It’s been an incredible year for us as a brokerage and this news is the perfect way to kick off the 2021 show. Both yachts are phenomenal purchases and we look forward to swift conclusions to both.’’



Cecil Wright & Partners are acting for both buy and sell side for the sale of 55m Amels motor yacht La Masquerade. Delivered in 2003, the vessel was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Amels to a design by Terence Disdale.

Accommodation is for 12 guests in five cabins consisting of a full beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites and two further doubles each with an additional full sized single bed all offering en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are crew quarters for 13 staff. The expansive saloon has comfortable seating on sofas and upholstered armchairs with glass topped coffee tables and an entertainment centre. The adjacent dining area has formal seating for 14-16 guests and a fold down balcony on the port side to further connect the guests to the outside. She hosts a beautiful sky lounge on the bridge deck, with games tables and ample seating while aft is an al fresco cocktail and dining area for 12 guests. Of note is the very large swim platform with an enormous accompanying lazarette for storing water sports equipment and toys, and massive windows throughout affording incredible unrestricted views. She also has stunning interior and entertaining spaces with a sundeck which is unrivalled by almost any 55m yacht in the global fleet. La Masquerade is asking €19,950,000 with VAT paid.

Image courtesy of Pixel from Mars



The 49.7m Feadship, Herculina has been subject to an unprecedented period of investment and upgrade throughout her present 8-year ownership and is now presented for sale in immaculate condition, after a recent refit this year. Herculina can accommodate up to 12 guests in five cabins comprising a spacious main deck master suite with three further doubles with en-suite bathrooms and a twin cabin with pullman beds. In addition there are crew quarters for a staff of 12. Her interiors combine a warm and neutral palette with gloss wood panelling. The main saloon features comfortable sofas while large windows throughout this yacht for sale fill the interior spaces with natural light. The deck spaces offer numerous options for al fresco dining with large aft dining tables on both the main and upper deck. Her sundeck boasts an aft lounge area with sun loungers and sun pads, a spa pool, bar and a relaxed forward dining area with optional sunshades. Herculina is asking €17,500,000 with VAT paid.

