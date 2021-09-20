72m Azteca Yacht to accept Bitcoin payment for sale Azteca will accept full sales payment in bitcoin only…

Edmiston announces the next generation of sales

Azteca, which is due to attend Monaco Yacht Show 2021, will accept full sales payment in bitcoin only. Whilst cryptocurrency payments are increasing in the yachting industry, this would make Azteca the largest ever yacht to be purchased with bitcoin.

Antonio Yturbe Redo, broker at Edmiston, comments “This is an exciting prospect for many of our clients and presents a unique opportunity for a yacht of this size to be sold in Bitcoin only. Azteca will be shown at Monaco Yacht Show, in all her glory, and buyers are welcomed to meet with our brokers and take a tour of the yacht.”

Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, Azteca is a full displacement yacht - at the time of build she was the largest yacht to come out of the Italian yard – and has recently completed her 10-year class survey. Her grand main salon sets the scene for this yacht, with a piano and a generous lounge area, and there is a separate dining room, a full-beam sky lounge, a cinema room and an elevator. Azteca also has a spa and hair salon. She can accommodate 16 guests across eight cabins, including an owner’s suite with his ‘n’ her bathrooms and a fold-down balcony. The rest of the guest accommodation comprises five king cabins and two queens.

She comes with a vast sun deck, with a lounge area aft, covered dining midships and a Jacuzzi forward, plus a spacious aft deck terrace. A 100sqm beach club provides another indoor/outdoor space, with room for sun loungers and easy access for trying out some of the wealth of tenders and water toys. During her most recent refit in 2021, Azteca had her main engines rebuilt. She comes with a range of 6,500nm at a speed of 14 knots.

