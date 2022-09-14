Turquoise Yachts launches 53m Jewels The vessel was launched at the Pendik shipyard…

Turquoise Yachts has announced the launch of 53m Jewels, another unique vessel to add to the Turquoise fleet. The celebrations gave Jewels a warm welcome to the seas as the newest member of the Turquoise fleet. The ceremony took place at the Pendik shipyard on the 19th of August together with the owners, guests and the Turquoise team.





Jewels' exterior design belongs to Miami based DeBasto Design, whilst her interior is created by London based H2 Yacht Design. At 720 GT, Jewels offers interior and exterior space commensurate with yachts that are usually much larger.

The vessel offers nine guest staterooms, while the exterior deck areas are spacious and designed for entertaining big groups and also for intimate gatherings. "No one will feel lost" says Luiz DeBasto. The Sun Deck offers around-the-clock entertainment with a hot tub, sun-pads, TV, day head and open space.

“With Jewels’ enormous volume, my objective was to make the exterior less bulky and give a feeling of a forward dynamic movement, rather than a static feel” says Luiz DeBasto. “I wanted the design to show movement and purpose from any angle. I achieved this with the long ascending line from the swim platform all the way up to the mast and down to the pilothouse windshield”.

Some of Jewels’ highlights include a swim platform that make it easy for ingress and egress from tenders. The owner's stateroom and VIP suite are forward on main deck. Traffic circulation between guests and crew are completely separated on all decks, including discreet access on the lower deck between the laundry and the guest's area. Crew accommodations for 10 are on the lower deck and there is a Captain's cabin on the upper deck next to the pilothouse.

“The yacht’s general arrangement is unique and highly personalised, using all available space to maximise guest accommodation. 5 guest cabins occupy the lower deck with the typical beach club area being surrendered for an extra guest cabin. The main deck retains the typical layout with main saloon, spacious full beam owner’s suite and neighbouring VIP cabin. On the bridge deck an extra 2 cabins have been added between the bridge and upper saloon providing accommodation for 18 guests in total.” Says James Bermudez, H2 Yacht Design. “The interior design brief was established early in the design process with the client favouring a traditional yacht aesthetic combining classic teak joinery with gold inlays, bevel edged mirrors, colourful textiles and highly decorative stones."

The above graph highlights Turquoise Yachts' deliveries since 2017 and their average LOA(m). In the five years between 2017 and 2021 Turquoise Yachts have on average made one delivery every year, however, 2022 has already seen one delivery this year, as well as the launch of Jewels and another vessel still in build.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

H2 Yacht Design

Turquoise Yachts

De Basto Designs

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.