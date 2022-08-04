Azimut launches Grande 36M Azimut introduces a new layout with a semi-walkaround upper deck that runs from stern to bow…

Grande 36M has been launched in Viareggio. It is the latest entry in the Azimut fleet and will be presented to the public at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.

The novel feature of Grande 36M is the concept of the semi-walkaround upper deck, which runs on the same level from the stern almost to the tip of the bow. Moreover, the windows in the sky lounge open completely and disappear out of view, creating an uninterrupted view of the horizon.





A distinctive feature of Grande 36M is the layout solutions that can be configured by the owner. The interior design is by Achille Salvagni, while the exterior styling is penned by Alberto Mancini.

Grande 36M forms part of Azimut’s Low Emission Yacht range thanks to the D2P Displacement-to-Planing hull, designed by P.L. AUSONIO Naval Architecture in conjunction with the yard’s research and development office. Carbon fibre has been used extensively to reduce the weight of the superstructure.

These design features introduced by Azimut make it possible to reduce CO2 emissions by 15 to 30%, at both slow cruising and high speeds, compared to boats of the same weight and size with a traditional chine hull.

