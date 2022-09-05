CRN launches 60m M/Y CRN 141 The CRN 141 Project has been launched at the Ferretti Group Superyacht yard in Acona…

A new full-custom CRN superyacht was launched on Saturday the 3rd of September at the Ferretti Group Superyacht yard. The CRN 141 Project is CRN’s latest addition to their fleet to be launched in Ancona.

At 60.33m in length and 10.55m in beam, the M/Y 141 combines CRN’s design and build expertise with the experience and creativity of Italian architecture studio Nuvolari Lenard, who developed the interior and exterior concept. The result is a fully bespoke yacht spanning 5 decks and accommodating up to 12 guests and 13 crew. The superyacht is also made entirely of aluminium.

CRN 141 represents a combination of different ideas, expertise and professionalism, whilst highlighting CRN’s dedication to their client. The project showcases skills from a variety of talented professionals and technicians who are based at the Ancona superyacht yard.

The above graph highlights CRN's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015 and 2021 CRN have on average made one delivery every year, however, 2022 has already seen two deliveries, Ciao (52m) and Rio (62m), with another project still in build, as well as the recent launch of CRN 141.

