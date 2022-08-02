CRN delivers 52m M/Y Ciao The new 52 metre vessel has left Ancona Marina…

M/Y Ciao is the latest fully custom superyacht from the CRN shipyard. The 52m has been delivered to its owner.

The all-aluminium M/Y Ciao has been designed and built by CRN in close collaboration with architecture and design studio Omega Architects, who conceived the external lines. Massari Design created the outdoor guest areas and interiors.

The sale of the new superyacht was brokered by Eduardo Cury, President of Miami Yacht Access, and the client is represented by Antonello Vittorio Meloni.

At 52 metres in length, 9 metres in the beam and with a gross tonnage of 499, M/Y Ciao spans 4 decks and accommodates up to 10 guests in the comfort of the main-deck owner suite and 4 VIP cabins below.

The full-height tinted glass offers uninterrupted sea views while maintaining onboard privacy. The yacht reflects the vision of a knowledgeable owner who specifically wanted comfortable spaces in the open air which includes social zones.

Profile links

CRN Yacht

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.