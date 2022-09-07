A wave of Italian debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival The yacht show has kickstarted with a flurry of debuts from the Italian new-build market…

Marking the start of the autumn yacht show calendar, the Cannes Yachting Festival always promises to unveil the latest models on the market. And the 2022 edition, running from 6 to 11 September, has kickstarted with several superyacht debuts from prominent Italian shipyards.

Sanlorenzo SP110

Firstly, Sanlorenzo has unveiled its new SP110 model as the first open coupé design in the history of Sanlorenzo, representing the shipyard's entry into the sports yacht market. The first unit in its SP or ‘Smart Performance’ series, it promises high performance and low fuel consumption by featuring water jet propulsion to ensure efficiency and comfort at every speed range and solar panels supplying power to run the hotel load.

The Ferretti Group is also exhibiting several world premieres across its Riva and Custom Line brands, the largest of which is the Custom Line 140’. The brand’s new flagship, it is the largest yacht built by Custom Line to date.

The Ferretti Group's fleet of premieres

Launched earlier this year, the first Riva 102 Corsaro Super is debuting at the show as the successor of the popular 100 Corsaro model. Riva has also revealed El-Iseo – the new prototype version of the iconic Iseo with a full electric propulsion system. The 27ft tender represents the brand’s first full electric motor boat and, fitted with a Parker GVM310 full electric motor, delivers a cruising speed of 25 knots.

Azimut Grande 36m

Azimut is presenting two new superyacht models at the Cannes Yachting Festival, including the Grande 36m. The Grande 36m features an upper deck that runs on the same level from the stern to the tip of the bow, creating a lounging area that didn’t exist before on boats this size.

Azimut Magellano 30m

The Magellano 30m has been inspired by trawlers designed for long-range voyages but adds a contemporary twist. Azimut intends the model as a crossover yacht to face long voyages and be stable and safe in all sea conditions.

