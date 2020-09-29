With a steel displacement hull and aluminium superstructure, the first 50m superyacht of the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona, turns the dreams of Carlo Riva, creator of the Caravelle and Atlantic motor yacht series back in the ’60s and ‘70s, into a reality. 50m, Race, is an heir of these yachts made of steel, which becomes clear when looking at its aesthetics, style, and innovation in more detail.

Named Race by its owner, who completely customised the interior layout and de´cor, the Riva 50 Metri has a maximum beam of 9m and can accommodate 10 guests and 9 crew members. Created by the Riva Superyachts Division engineering team in Ancona, the yacht was built in collaboration with the Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee and Officina Italiana Design. The firm established by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta - which exclusively designs the entire Riva fleet - has created both the interior and exterior design.

The concept behind the design of the Riva 50 Metri is intended to be an all-encompassing experience of the sea and open spaces – a trend that is prominent now within the wellness industry. The design choices are a blend of practicality and aesthetics, making the most of the comfort of the on-board exterior areas and offering views of the coast or horizon.

Riva 50 Metri enables the owner to have a sailing experience with high standards of comfort and safety. There are many components that evoke the Riva tradition, such as the tarting dominant mahogany wood that characterises the gunwale and covers all the rails and the lifelines of the outside decks, creating continuity with the interiors.

Riva’s heritage can also be found in the aquamarine waterline, and the fife rails enriched with steel elements, as well as the full custom bollards and moorings which are customised with the Riva logo.

The owner chose mostly freestanding furniture in order to modulate the outdoor environments according to need, to provide added flexibility for guests when on board. To optimise the weight, all the furniture and ceilings are made with a construction process that uses the material Nomex®, which is employed in the aerospace industry due to its extremely lightweight and its resistance to temperature changes as well as wear and tear.

The Riva 50 Metri has a gross tonnage of less than 500 GRT, yet offers the comfort and liveability of larger superyachts. The space has been optimised to give the owner the maximum privacy and dedicated pathways, while at the same time ensuring that the crew can move freely on-board to perform everyday operations across all five decks.

The first unit of the Riva 50 Metri is powered by twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 engines with 1000 kW output at 1800 rpm, with propeller propulsion, enabling a top speed of up to 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

