M/Y Voice, the latest fully-custom steel and aluminium work of art by CRN, was delivered to her owner this summer and is now on her maiden voyage across the Mediterranean. Voice is the first CRN megayacht to earn IMO Tier III certification and she will set a precedent for the future CRN vessels.

Every business within the luxury travel or hospitality industry is able to take steps towards the reduction of its carbon footprint, and the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona-Italy (a centre of excellence for the construction of the fully custom CRN megayachts) is the perfect example of this, having built a trigeneration strategic hub. The plant will reduce up to 79% of the consumption of electrical and thermal energy needed to air-condition the production environments.

The new 62m megayacht with an 11.5m beam spans five decks and was designed by CRN with Italian architecture studio Nuvolari Lenard, who developed the concept and the interior and exterior styling. Voice is IMO Tier III compliant and will be slashing harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) exhaust emissions by 70%. This landmark achievement is already being welcomed by owners who are seeking out ways in which they can enjoy using their vessel on our oceans ‘guilt-free’. This regulatory compliance was achieved by fitting the engine exhausts with an SCR system, which uses a chemical process to slash harmful emissions.

"I think that most owners appreciate the fact that we are doing something to try and reduce their impact. It’s not zero-emission, but it’s still reducing the overall impact” - Stefano de Vivo – Ferretti Group CCO & CRN Executive Board Member

“Anything you can do for this environment and this world can help.” began Stefano de Vivo – Ferretti Group CCO and CRN Executive Board Member. “Yes, [the SCR system] can take away some space from the owner’s space, but I think that most owners appreciate the fact that we are doing something to try and reduce their impact. It’s not zero-emission, but it’s still reducing the overall impact,” de Vivo explained.

At present, CRN are currently welding hull no.141 In spite of the vessel’s 60m LOA, this is going to be a superfast vessel, according to de Vivo. “It is an all-aluminium lightweight build, and she is going to have very lightweight interiors. It's got a very low draft, and is going to have a minimum guaranteed cruising speed at full load of 21 and a half knots, which means if you optimise it for top speed it’ll achieve around 30 knots,” de Vivo commented, highlighting the impressive speeds.

“CRN is proving once more that it is the go-to shipyard for full custom yachts and designs, and we can do absolutely anything thanks to the know-how of CRN engineering department.

“I think if you look at the last ten years, the CRN megayachts are completely different, with several famous and iconic yachts in our past. The shipyard has designed, developed and built yachts that are unique in terms of layout, functions and exterior design to answer to the precise vision of their owners,” de Vivo added proudly.

“With the American market, having seen the increasing request for a low draft, we’ve designed and are building the 60m CRN M/Y 141 and the following one, which is 52m hull no.142 (also below 500 GT) both fully-aluminium. We are the shipyard that can create fantastic yachts to go to the Bahamas and the Caribbean with a very low draft, and with great sea-going ability,” de Vivo concluded.

Profile links

CRN Yacht

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.