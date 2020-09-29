Fincantieri Yachts’ concept, Griffin 66, has been developed in collaboration with two design studios: Christopher Seymour for the exterior design and Guido de Groot for the interior design, with Carl Esch as designers activities coordinator. Griffin 66 is the smallest concept that Fincantieri Yachts have produced to date, and while the is better known for the larger vessels it has delivered, they are confident that the demand for smaller dimensions from their company will grow.

The Griffin 66 is an endeavour to showcase Fincantieri Yachts’ competencies in this segment to the market, and the interest for this model is reportedly very high. “Griffin 66 is currently at a stage ready to be fully custom tuned to the specific desires of an attracted client, and then ready to start detail design and production,” began Mauro Parodi, Senior Vice President at Fincantieri Yachts.

The sub-100m market has always been of interest to Fincantieri Yachts, and one that is seemingly increasingly of interest when looking at more recent concepts such as 70m M/Y Blanche. Between 2007-2009, Fincantieri Yachts were already building 134m M/Y Serene, delivered in 2011, but they had two other operative contracts: LIGHT 80m designed by NAUTA Design, and MARS 90m designed by H2.

“It was a wonderful period but suddenly the international crisis of 2008-2009 led the two customers to cancel their contract,” explained Parodi, emphasising the unlucky timing of the two sub-100m projects. “Luckily at the end of 2009, we signed the contract to build 140m M/Y Ocean Victory,” he continued.

Griffin 66 is part of the ‘Griffin Series’, comprising of three additional models; 77, 88 and 99 meter fully custom luxury mega yachts, which are the product of a continuous development for clients inspiration by the shipyard.

Fincantieri Yachts describes the Griffin 66 as a cutting-edge mega yacht, with a timeless, elegant design and contemporary exterior lines. The name was reportedly chosen because the project seeks to express the powerful and majestic mythological creature through bold and gracious lines.

All parties involved have opted for a contemporary architectural look, which they have sought to establish by combining refined furnishing materials and solutions, giving the interiors a stylistic imprint of minimalist sophistication, while at the same time being warm and welcoming. Large panoramic windows provide close contact with the surrounding waters at all times.

The concept has a maximum beam of 12.3m, 1,575 gross tonnage, a total of six cabins (including the owner cabin), with a capacity for 12 guests on board and 15 crew and staff.

“I’m of the opinion that Griffin 66 (and the bigger versions 77, 88 and 99) can grant the timeless, elegant and contemporary design continuously demanded by many clients,” concluded Parodi.

