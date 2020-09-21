The Custom Line Navetta 30 yacht, currently under construction in the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Ancona, outlines the future of the Navetta range. This has been achieved through a combination of key components such as seaworthiness, comfort, safety and customisation for which Custom Line has always been renowned, and transferring them into a product that is new and original for the brand.

The Custom Line Navetta 30 is the first yacht with an interior design scheme by the Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel architecture firm and exterior designs by Filippo Salvetti. There are some significant new technical and design features, and first-time solutions that have been put into practice by Custom Line for this project.

With a length of 28.43m and a beam of 7.3m, it is a product of the partnership between the Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee, headed by engineer Piero Ferrari, and its Engineering Department.

“The new Navetta 30 takes us into a new dimension in design”, commented Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer - Ferretti Group. “Due to the huge success enjoyed by the new Navetta generation, we want every new project to have the sensational verve of a masterpiece. The Navetta 30 meets this requirement and takes a stunning step forward in the quest to offer owners and their guests' incomparable well-being,” de Vivo continued.

For the first time, the drop from the superstructure on the upper deck has been shortened near the glazed window of the owner’s cabin, giving the yacht a more streamlined shape that the Ferretti Group believes is even racier and sportier.

“The Custom Line displacement range has been expanded by the addition of the new Navetta 30, which blends generous volumes with an attractive, graceful design. It might have the capabilities of a ship, but it is full of harmoniously balanced visual appeal. It was essential to find the right balance between the hull and the superstructure and emphasise the way the external lines stretch out horizontally in order to add a little vivacious verve to this distinctive, complex creation”, added architect Filippo Salvetti.

The interior design scheme was developed in partnership with Citterio Viel. The classic design of the curved lines on the furniture and window frames presents a modern outlook on nautical traditions. Meanwhile, the teak that has been used is complemented by the carbon detailing, surfaces with quartz fibre combined with fibre glass to create customised textures, lacquer and fabrics with ultramarine blue stripes.

The Custom Line Navetta 30 is ideal for long-distance journeys with low fuel consumption and performance at the top of its class. She comes with twin MAN I6 800 mhp engines as standard, giving her a top speed of 14 knots and a transatlantic range of 2,150 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots (preliminary data).

Two other twin-engine options are available:

• Twin MAN V8 1000 mhp engines, as fitted on the first unit;

• Twin MAN V8 1200 mhp engines.

