Fincantieri Yachts’ concept, VIS, is an innovative project, based on one of the main branches of Fincantieri’s DNA - modern naval ships. The name of the project immediately identifies this, as it recalls the Latin word used precisely for the mottoes of the ships that the Fincantieri Group builds for the Italian Navy.

VIS is intended to represent a perfect combination of advanced technology, well-established heritage and sophisticated architectural solutions such as folding-out terraces, wide panoramic social areas and solar panels that embody the quintessence of design as a combination of shape and function. VIS is currently ready to be fully custom-tuned once there have been specific desires outlined by an interested client, and then she will be ready for her detail design and production to start.

The concept has been developed by Fincantieri Yachts in partnership with the Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski’s studio. “The exterior lines by Francesco Paszkowski Design have been developed having in mind the lines of the modern naval ships that we have been building for different countries over the last 10 years, and will continue to build in the future as well,” began Mauro Parodi, Senior Vice President at Fincantieri Yachts. “VIS’ austere lines 100 per cent echo that of navy vessels, but her liveability is enhanced by typical open-air areas and the comforts of a mega-yacht,” he continued.

The concept has been designed in a modular fashion and is then fitted for the installation, if the client so desires, with a number of features such as energy storage systems for peak shaving or limited zero-emissions operation and a waste heat recovery system for sanitary hot water and heating. “On top of that, extensive consideration has been given to reducing energy loss, through detailed optimization of the hull forms and proper insulation of the outer boundaries,” added Parodi.

"We look at this innovation as a potential trendsetter towards the sustainable operation of mega yachts. Fincantieri is definitely looking towards green design, encompassing the whole life of a yacht, from blank paper to ultimate recycling" - Mauro Parodi, Senior Vice President - Fincantieri Yachts

The solar panels that are specified in this concept would be used to supplement the on-board energy production in a more ‘green’ fashion. “We look at this innovation as a potential trendsetter towards the sustainable operation of mega yachts. Fincantieri is definitely looking towards green design, encompassing the whole life of a yacht, from blank paper to ultimate recycling,” explained Parodi. “Fincantieri Yachts is part of the SYBAss Sustainability Committee and an active member of the YETI (Yacht Environmental Transparency Index) Project coordinated by the Water Revolution Foundation and endorsed by SYBAss,” he added.

These initiatives aim to minimise the environmental footprint of yacht building and operation, and couple well with Fincantieri’s corporate goals of sustainability and green economy. It is therefore refreshing and reassuring to see the inclusion of solar panels in this concept, as it could be argued that to be truly innovative at present, a shipyard must not only consider advanced technology but also sustainable technology.

