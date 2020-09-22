CRN’s hull no.138 is currently a work-in-progress at the Ancona Superyacht Yard. This steel and aluminium megayacht has been developed by the CRN Technical Office alongside design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the styling inside.

From the outside, CRN M/Y 138 should portray elegance, but with a supremely sporty personality, expressed in the flowing lines of the hull and the near-vertical bow, according to the Italian shipbuilder.

62m long and with a beam of 11.2m, the megayacht spans four decks and can accommodate up to 14 guests within the owner’s suite and the six guest cabins - of which two are VIP (one on the main deck with 70sqm of room, one on the lower) and four on the lower deck.

This fully custom 62m creation champions contemporary living, defined by the sense of casual and comfortable luxury. A feeling of comfort is encouraged inside the vessel by elegant details, various exquisite materials and a colour palette where white tones blend with warm, natural hues set off by dark accents, as well as full-height windows for ample views of the sea. The principal woods are white pine, lacquered and brushed, and pickled oak, and the marbles are Crema d’Orcia and Sahara Noir.

Another special feature of the CRN M/Y 138 is the owner deck which comprises 140 sqm of space. A sky lounge offers a total openness to the sea, and makes for a perfect social space, cinema, theatre or private study for the owner.

“138 is a very clever project as we have brought what you have on a 70m yacht to a 62m yacht.” began Stefano de Vivo - Ferretti Group CCO and CRN Executive Board Member. “This has been achieved through the ingenious design that we made at CRN, together with Omega Architects and our technical team. The result is a 62m yacht with a wide owner's deck that features an outdoor lounge area, in front of the master suite all on the bow, that can accommodate a spa-pool zone or a dining area with tatami table for spending quality time and a fantastic beach area in the lower deck. A lot more than you usually have on a 60m”, de Vivo continued.

The lower deck is suffused with a spirit of wellbeing further to an open-air living area integrated with the beach club. It is intended to be an oasis of regeneration, complete with hammam, massage room, chromotherapy shower and fitness area.

Prior to hull no.138 was the now delivered hull no.137, M/YVoice, also 62m LOA. It can be said that CRN is currently taking a keen interest in the 60-70m market, and this is a key focus area for multiple reasons.

“Thinking back to 10 or 12 years ago, we had a surge of requests for yachts of about 60m to be built. ” explained de Vivo. “Today, however, that 60m request has become a 70m request, and the market for 60m+ vessels has continued to grow steadily.” he continued.

“I think what’s going to happen now, even more so with COVID-19 in mind, is that with a 70m vessel, without necessarily increasing in gross tonnage too much, we can get a lot more space outside. You can get an owner's deck as we have done for M/Y 138, where you have a sky lounge area linked to the outside to create an alfresco dining space and master cabin looking out ahead in front with a large outdoor area stepped in total privacy; so you're not on the main deck or below. I think for these reasons a lot of people will be asking for 70m yachts.” de Vivo concluded.

