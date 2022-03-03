Southern Wind launches Sørvind The launch is the yard’s first of 2022…

Southern Wind has launched 32.27m Sørvind, the fifth SW105 model sailing yacht, from its yard in Cape Town. The brief was to build, “a high performance bluewater yacht for fast and comfortable sailing that embodies a Nordic Cool spirit.” The result was a design collaboration between Southern Wind, Nauta Design, and Farr Yacht Design.

A special assembly process between full carbon hull, deck and bulkheads was developed with weight saving in mind and major gains were achieved by selecting an environmentally friendly Flexiteek deck teamed with titanium deck hardware. All features were geared towards building a 69,500 kg yacht that can sail in lighter wind conditions with a reduced dependency on engine power. Sørvind can accommodate eight guests across four cabins and six crew across three cabins. It is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

On the build Marco Alberti, Southern Wind’s Director and General Manager, said, "I wish Sørvind owners' exciting sailing experiences. Our yachts are built to reach uncharted waters, so I wish them unforgettable experiences sailing and discovering the world.”

As shown in the above graph, Sørvind is one of two Southern Wind superyachts scheduled for delivery in 2022, with Nyumba being the second. These two deliveries will bring the total LOA delivered by the builder to 967m and the total active Southern Wind fleet to 30.

