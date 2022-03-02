First Amels 60 has been unveiled The first Amels 60 has been unveiled at the Damen Yachting shipyard in Vlissingen…

In a landmark moment for both owner and builder, the first Amels 60 has been unveiled. As it headed outside for the very first time since arriving at the Damen Yachting shipyard in Vlissingen last summer, there was an opportunity to catch a first glimpse of this brand new, next generation 60-metre Amels Limited Editions featuring exterior design by Espen Øino. This debut appearance comes ahead of its official launch and delivery scheduled for later this spring.

Damen Yachting’s Managing Director Rose Damen expressed why seeing the Amels 6001, which is in build for an experienced Amels client, in-full, in the daylight carries such importance. “A new era has dawned on our Amels Limited Editions. The proven platform and Amels pedigree our Owners expect - shaped for the future. This is an incredible moment not only for the Owner and his team, but for everyone who has been involved in bringing the Amels 60 to life. The next generation starts here. A star has emerged.”

As Amels 6001 made its way out of the dry dock at the heart of Damen Yachting’s new build yacht operations, onlookers (both physical and those who joined the online streaming event providing real-time coverage) were treated to a first look. The distinctive lines and geometric shaping of it's Espen Øino exterior design are complimented by it's owner-specified custom colour scheme, a metallic pebble grey hull with matterhorn white and super jet black superstructure.

More usually associated with Full Custom projects, Exterior Designer Espen Øino explains why penning the Amels 60 was such a unique project for him. “The Amels 60 is the first Limited Editions design we are involved with and it has been a fascinating journey thus far. The design process is somewhat different, as one is designing not for an individual client but rather for a group of potential clients, so a proper market research as to what this target group is looking for is fundamental for the success of the project as a whole. Considering that five Amels 60s have already been sold prior to launching the first vessel, this is a testimony to Amels and their in depth research from which the design found its inspiration. As a design studio, having worked mostly with custom designed yachts, we are very enthusiastic and proud to be part of this very exciting programme.”

Amels 6001 is a superyacht designed and built for the future. It features hybrid power and propulsion technology and the overall design focuses on the onboard user experience. There is an emphasis on space throughout with the large sun deck, swim platform and folding owners suite balcony and interior volume of 830 GT. There is even space for a 9-metre luxury tender to be stowed on the foredeck. And it is the custom interiors by Winch Design which bring this clever provision of space together. “The harmonious custom interiors capture the feel and style of a relaxed family home on the water, promoting a ‘calm atmosphere and involuntary relaxation’. For the most part, we have used pure and natural materials to emphasise the relaxed ‘home at the beach’ spirit of the interior. However, we have also added layers of surface interest to materials such as stones and timbers to create unique and tactile finishes.” Jim Dixon, Director Yachts & Aviation, Winch Design.

This first Amels 60 originally arrived in Vlissingen in July 2021 for the outfitting phase. Since then a team of 100s of craftsmen and women have been involved in transforming this first hull of a new generation of Limited Editions, into the superyacht it has become today. Project Manager Joppe Osté, explains what this milestone means to the yard. “Milestone moments like these are always special for every project but it’s no surprise that this one carries an extra element of pride and excitement for the entire team at Damen Yachting. This is the first ever Amels 60 to emerge from the build shed, the first of a new Amels Limited Editions series and the first of more to come! She is a beautiful yacht and a wonderful first impression of the new Amels design. Her metallic hull is remarkable and it’s amazing to see how it works with the design, especially now that she is out in the daylight. It’s not just the exceptional colour, it’s the way it changes with the light and angle."

The Amels 60 was introduced in 2019 and redefines the look of Damen Yachting’s hugely successful Limited Editions range. The market reception to this new generation Amels Limited Editions has proved strong with the sale of the fifth hull from the design confirmed in the last quarter of 2021.

The above graph highlights Damen Yachting's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Damen Yachting have on average made five deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to surpass this average, with seven projects due to be delivered.

