Ferretti Group publishes H1 2022 financial report Double-digit revenue growth and €1.2 billion order book backlog reported…

The Board of Directors of Ferretti SpA approve the Group’s H1 2022 consolidated financial results. Strong growth across all reported sectors, with headline figures below:

Order Intake - €641.9 million, + 30 per cent on H1 2021

Net revenue - €534.9 million, +17 per cent on H1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) - €69.0 million, +30 per cent on H1 2021, with a marginality of 13.5 per cent, up 110 basis points.

Net Profit - €29.9 million.

Net cash position - €415.8 million.

Order backlog - €1,218 million on June 30, 2022, up 20 per cent on December 31, 2021

Alberto Galassi, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"The market is at an extraordinary point, although our strong growth owes particularly to our hard work. We are investing in continued innovation and consistently unveil new models. Every aspect is painstakingly considered, from its design to the technology, while continually looking to reduce our environmental footprint. We are confident that we bring the best of Italian boating to the world and achieve tangible results for our shareholders".

