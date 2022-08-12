New 44m superyacht catches fire in Formentera The new ISA superyacht Aria SF, which was delivered just last month, was expected to make its debut at Cannes Yacht Show…

Image Credit: Salvamento Maritimo

The brand new 44m ISA superyacht Aria SF was destroyed in a fire off the coast of Formentera last night.

It has been reported that the yacht's nine guests and seven crewmembers managed to evacuate the vessel without any serious injuries.



The motor yacht was launched in Italy in April this year and was delivered just over a month ago. The local news reported that the Spanish coast guards received a distress call at 5 pm local time and two rescue boats were sent for assistance.

Unfortunately, initial attempts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

