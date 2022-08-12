 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - New 44m superyacht catches fire in Formentera

By

New 44m superyacht catches fire in Formentera

The new ISA superyacht Aria SF, which was delivered just last month, was expected to make its debut at Cannes Yacht Show…

Image Credit: Salvamento Maritimo

The brand new 44m ISA superyacht Aria SF was destroyed in a fire off the coast of Formentera last night.

It has been reported that the yacht's nine guests and seven crewmembers managed to evacuate the vessel without any serious injuries.

The motor yacht was launched in Italy in April this year and was delivered just over a month ago. The local news reported that the Spanish coast guards received a distress call at 5 pm local time and two rescue boats were sent for assistance. 

Unfortunately, initial attempts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

 

ARIA SF
ISA YACHTS 2021 2022 Delivered
44.30m 8.60m 2.05m 425
Team for design - Enrico Gobbi
Luca Dini Design
Palumbo Superyachts

Join the discussion

New 44m superyacht catches fire in Formentera

33732

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Inside the launch of the longest sailing yacht ever built

7 days ago

Another week, another fire

1 week ago

Ferretti Group publishes H1 2022 financial report

2 weeks ago

Fire causes 33m superyacht to sink in Ibiza

2 weeks ago

Azimut launches Grande 36M

2 weeks ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on