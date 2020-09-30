Sanlorenzo’s 62Steel offers unique solutions designed to guarantee exceptional comfort and on-board livability. Spread across five decks, the 61.5m superyacht has an expansive 1,200gt interior with an 11.9m beam and combines advanced technologies with an innovative layout capable of ensuring exceptional comfort on board. With two units already sold and a third under construction, this approach is proving popular with the market.

Key features of the 62Steel project include a spacious owner’s apartment, which comprises 210sqm of living space on the upper deck (pictured below). A total of 97sqm of indoor space is spread across the studio, two spacious bathrooms and a walk-in dressing room. The remaining space is outdoors at the bow of the upper owner’s deck.

The focal point of yacht is the main living area on the main deck, sharing the 90sqm of space with the indoor dining room that seats up to 16 people. At the stern of this deck, the outdoor living space borders with the guest swimming pool, designed with a sliding roof that allows it to be transformed into a sundeck of almost eight sqm.

The stern of the lower deck opens to form an impressive beach club that extends into a deck incorporating lounge areas, bar zone, fitness space and hammam. Additionally, folding terraces at the stern and the two sides offer guests a magnificent ‘au fil de l’eau’ experience for swimming, diving and sunbathing, in close proximity to the sparkling sea.

The 62Steel superyacht has been designed by the technical and styling divisions of Sanlorenzo with a streamlined profile. The structure, volumes and layout have been created from the concept of the 64Steel – the 64m Sanlorenzo flagship. Three units are already under construction, with the first recently launched, the second scheduled for delivery in April 2021, and the third slated for completion at the start of 2023.

