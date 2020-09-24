Built at Mulder Shipyard, a yard with a motoryacht building pedigree of over 80 years, Mahalo is a wonderful example of quality Dutch craftsmanship. When launched, this Mulder 98 Flybridge was the largest flybridge that the yard had ever built and was meticulously designed and finished by an unrivalled team. Mahalo strongly exhibits the seakeeping and sophisticated elegance typically found in larger yachts, but in a tidy 30m package.

Delivered in 2014, Mahalo remained in the Mulder shipyard berthed undercover in a shed until summer 2016 when the yacht was presented at the Monaco Yacht Show. At the show, her current and highly-experienced owner saw her, buying her in early 2017. Since then, the owner has invested seriously in the yacht, storing her out of the water in a shed every winter and continually upgrading and replacing machinery, keeping her up to date and going through the process to class her commercially so that she can charter, should the new owner wish. In early 2020, the yacht was relocated to New Zealand, where she is now presented for sale with West Nautical at an asking price of €6,000,000.

With classic lines and a complementary anthracite-coloured hardtop, the yacht is well-proportioned and easily balances indoor and outdoor living spaces...

Fully constructed in aluminium, Mahalo’s timeless profile comes from the drawing board of renowned Dutch designer Guido de Groot. With classic lines and a complementary anthracite-coloured hardtop, the yacht is well-proportioned and easily balances indoor and outdoor living spaces. Ginton Naval Architects has ensured that Mahalo is reliably seaworthy, efficient and well-conceived by maximising efficiency while reducing noise and vibrations. She boasts a cruising speed of 14-18 knots with a top speed of 21 knots.

Inside, Omega Architects has created a comfortable interior that effortlessly toes the line between contemporary chic and classic. Mulder’s high-quality outfitting sees stained walnut-meet-brushed nickel, where top quality carpets, linen, silk, leather and wool soft furnishings help bring together stylishly welcoming spaces. The layout ensures a feeling of light and openness. The main deck salon is perfect for family gatherings or meetings, and is paired with a forward dining area for eight, alongside an enclosed and highly spec’d commercial galley. Outside, the signature flybridge includes chic lounge chairs, snug sofas and a wet bar with grill, ice machine and refrigerator for alfresco entertaining.

The well-appointed master suite is located amidships on the lower deck, with a generous walk-in closet and large opening oval windows. Forward, there is one ensuite VIP in the bow and two ensuite twin guest cabins that also provide luxurious accommodation. The five crew are well looked after in two comfortable cabins down aft, one with twin beds plus a Pullman bunk and the second with bunk berths, both of which share a bathroom with separate crew access from the starboard side main deck. There is a crew mess area away from the guest accommodation with TV, sink, fridge and microwave, along with the laundry facilities with easy access to the lazarette and engine room.

