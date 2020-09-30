The Magellano range is one of six distinct Azimut brands, with the recently launched Magellano 25 Metri being the largest vessel amongst the range. The philosophy behind the Magellano 25 Metri was to design and engineer a product that had two distinct usage profiles, as well as introducing an interior design aesthetic the challenges yachting norms and appeals to a new class of owners and guests.

“With the Magellano we started from the idea of the dual-mode hull, whereby users can be extremely efficient when in semi-displacement mode, but are also able to plane at up to 24 knots when required or simply when enjoyed,” starts Giovanna Vitelli, Group Vice President of the Azimut Benetti Group. “Really this is a crossover range and its popularity and success have been proved by the number of our competitors that have tried to imitate the design. We have found that this product has been extremely popular and that has the ability to attract categories of client that we had not necessarily expected at its conception.”

With exterior lines penned by Ken Frievoch and interior design by renowned artist and architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, a leading creator of collectable art and a designer who’s architecture plays with the boundary between art and architecture, the Magellano 25 Metri is the realisation of Azimut’s desire to reach a new design milestone.

“For over 10 years now, we have been using designers that come from outside the industry,” continues Vitelli. “In my opinion interiors have been too safe and conservative over the last 15 years. This language of design worked well in the 80s and 90, but it is not in line with more modern trends and styles. The world of interiors has changed a lot and for me, this has not always been represented in the yachting industry where some designs have stayed locked in time. Our design evolution, expressed in this case by the Magellano 25, has been extremely successful in attracting new clients.”

Indeed, it is odd that this freedom of design expression has not yet found a greater foothold in the larger yacht market that, still to this day, are largely conservative in their approach. With greater wealth and available space, one would assume that there would be greater scope for expression and innovation, but in this sense, Vitelli believes that larger yacht designs can learn a lot from smaller projects such as the Magellano 25 Metri.

On this vessel De Cotiis gives fibreglass new life as a key element of design using a complex artisanal process and bronze powder embellishments which is supported by other materials such as brushed Verde Alpi marble, walnut, polished brass, as well as lacquered and ribbed wood. The furnishings feature flowing shapes and a lot of focus has been placed on creating a sense of continuity throughout the vessel.

The most unique element of the interior design is the large saloon, through which De Cotiis strives to increase the perception of depth. Designed to offer a view of the sea from any point, the space is no longer confined by a classic rectangular floor plan and is flooded with natural light. The dining table can be arranged lengthways and the living area is based on the principles of organic geometry with different shaped sofas that offer differing depths.

In the night area on the lower deck, there are four cabins, including two VIPs, one double and one with sliding beds. In the owner’s suite, thanks for the inclined position of the walk-in closet, the space extends out, while the mirror coating makes the volume disappear and reflects the light and the starboard panorama, creating highly suggestive and fluid optical effects.

The yacht is fitted with two MAN engines rated 1,400 horsepower each (or 1,550 HP), with V-Drive in-line transmission. Stabilization is provided by a Humpree electric fin system. The yacht has a top speed of around 24/25 knots and a cruising speed of 21 knots.

