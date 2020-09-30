Lady Sarya is a legendary 76m motoryacht built in 1972 by Rinaldo Gastaldi in Nuovi Cantieri Apuania in Marina di Carrara, Italy, for New York property developer William Levitt. At the time, the then-named La Belle Simone played host to the most glamorous celebrities of the era, including notable A-listers such as Gregory Peck, Frank Sinatra, Michael Caine, Harry Belafonte, Julio Iglesias, Gina Lollobrigida, Rex Harrison, and James Bonds Sean Connery and Roger Moore. The distinctive yacht also made an appearance in the famous 1978 film ‘The Greek Tycoon’ based on Aristotle Onassis’ life with Anthony Quinn.

Characterised by her unmistakable twin funnels, Lady Sarya has a large swimming pool positioned between them on the upper deck. The unique interior is full of artisan woodwork and remarkable marble design – exclusive handmade details that are a rare find in the industry today. The yacht is the epitome of sophistication and the ultimate combination of vintage ambience and classic luxury. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a yacht that only a privileged few have had the opportunity to enjoy.

The yacht’s upper deck leads onto the outdoor pool and to the bar where guests can enjoy an aperitif at sunset or an informal lunch. The deluxe and spacious master suite is located on the main deck and occupies an expansive 100sqm in total. It features his and hers bathrooms and a separate dressing room with its own seating area, all beautifully appointed in neutral colours. On the lower level, each of the three cabins – the VIP cabin and two guest cabins all with ensuite bathrooms – have a unique charm with bright colours and the finest furnishings. Two additional cabins on the upper deck – one single and one double – complete the guest accommodation.

As well as her distinctive interior design and exclusive details, Lady Sarya cruises comfortably at 16 knots, with a top speed of 21 knots and a maximum cruising range of 3,200nm. She has a gross tonnage of 1,031, a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure and teak decks. The yacht can accommodate 11 guests in six cabins and up to 36 crew.

Recently refurbished in 2020, Lady Sarya’s luxurious on-board atmosphere has been respected and maintained while adding a fresh touch. For a new owner, there is the potential to re-configure the spacious interior and exterior areas to increase the number of berths. Depending on how the prospective owner envisages using the yacht, she could easily accommodate 17 guests as a private yacht or up to 49 guests as a support vessel.

Lady Sarya is listed for sale by PrivatSea with an asking price of €25,000,000.

Profile links

PrivatSea

Yacht: LADY SARYA Builder: APUANIA Launched: 1972 Delivered: 1972 Status: Delivered

Length: 76.37m Beam: 11.65m Draught: 4.17m Gross Tons: 1031

Exterior Designer: RINALDO GASTALDI



Naval Architect: APUANIA

