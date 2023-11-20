Project 406 nears completion Royal Huisman’s latest project leaves its construction shed whilst simultaneously claiming the title of the world’s largest sports fisher…

Project 406 is near completion and almost ready for sea trials, with the 52m sports fisher leaving Hall 2 in Royal Huisman’s Vollenhove shipyard for the first time. Designed by the Vripack Yacht Design Studio, the six-deck aluminium vessel is the world’s largest sports fisher built to date.

The final stages of testing for board systems and technical installations are underway, setting the stage for the vessel's transport and launch. Before its sea trials commence, Project 406 awaits the installation of its upper deck, radar mast and sun awning hardtop.

Royal Huisman says that the goal of the project, at the request of its experienced owner, is to blur the lines and redefine the synergy between high-end sports fishing and comfortable living on a luxury yacht.

Project 406’s unconventional design elements aim to make it stand out from the sports fishing fleet. Its long bow and high bulwarks contribute to a clean sheer, creating a spacious and uncluttered cockpit. The prominent high tower, beyond its functional role in specialised fishing, also serves as a viewing platform for guests.

With the shipyard typically known for its large motor yachts, the Dutch shipbuilder has leveraged the expertise of over 350 professionals to ensure the vessel is engineered to its high standards.

The owner's representative, Pascarelli Consulting, collaborated with Bush & Noble and Hampshire Marine to offer specialised expertise in classic yacht design and sportfishing.

Delivery is expected for 2024.

Profile links

Royal Huisman

Yacht: PROJECT 406 Builder: ROYAL HUISMAN Launched: 2023 Delivered: 2023 Status: In Build

Length: 52.00m Gross Tons: 499

Exterior Designer: Vripack

Interior Designer: Vripack

Naval Architect: Vripack



