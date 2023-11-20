 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Project 406 nears completion

By SuperyachtNews

Project 406 nears completion

Royal Huisman’s latest project leaves its construction shed whilst simultaneously claiming the title of the world’s largest sports fisher…

Project 406 is near completion and almost ready for sea trials, with the 52m sports fisher leaving Hall 2 in Royal Huisman’s Vollenhove shipyard for the first time. Designed by the Vripack Yacht Design Studio, the six-deck aluminium vessel is the world’s largest sports fisher built to date.

The final stages of testing for board systems and technical installations are underway, setting the stage for the vessel's transport and launch. Before its sea trials commence, Project 406 awaits the installation of its upper deck, radar mast and sun awning hardtop.

Royal Huisman says that the goal of the project, at the request of its experienced owner, is to blur the lines and redefine the synergy between high-end sports fishing and comfortable living on a luxury yacht.

Project 406’s unconventional design elements aim to make it stand out from the sports fishing fleet. Its long bow and high bulwarks contribute to a clean sheer, creating a spacious and uncluttered cockpit. The prominent high tower, beyond its functional role in specialised fishing, also serves as a viewing platform for guests.

With the shipyard typically known for its large motor yachts, the Dutch shipbuilder has leveraged the expertise of over 350 professionals to ensure the vessel is engineered to its high standards.

The owner's representative, Pascarelli Consulting, collaborated with Bush & Noble and Hampshire Marine to offer specialised expertise in classic yacht design and sportfishing.

Delivery is expected for 2024.

Profile links

Royal Huisman

PROJECT 406
ROYAL HUISMAN 2023 2023 In Build
52.00m 499
Vripack
Vripack
Vripack

Join the discussion

Project 406 nears completion

35384

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Mulder launches seventh ThirtySix

Mulder launches seventh ThirtySix

The seventh Mulder ThirtySix is currently being outfitted before delivery to its owners in spring 2024

Fleet

Image for Huisfit appoints new sales manager

Huisfit appoints new sales manager

Jelmer Koopman joins Royal Huisman’s refit division

Business

Image for Royal Huisman reveals Wing 100 concept

Royal Huisman reveals Wing 100 concept

The 100m wing sail powered superyacht is in a whole new category say its creators Royal Huisman, Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design 

Fleet

Image for Icon Yachts begins conversion of Offshore Rescue and Support Vessel

Icon Yachts begins conversion of Offshore Rescue and Support Vessel

‘Project Master’ will see the offshore rescue and support vessel convert into a 70m luxury Explorer

Fleet

Image for Project 406: The stage is set

Project 406: The stage is set

Royal Huisman announce the completion of another major step in the build of their unique sportfisher superyacht

Fleet

Image for Oceanco delivers 117m Infinity

Oceanco delivers 117m Infinity

Infinity is the largest yacht constructed by Oceanco to date

Fleet

Related news

Mulder launches seventh ThirtySix

8 months ago

Huisfit appoints new sales manager

8 months ago

Royal Huisman reveals Wing 100 concept

1 year ago

Icon Yachts begins conversion of Offshore Rescue and Support Vessel

1 year ago

Project 406: The stage is set

1 year ago

Oceanco delivers 117m Infinity

1 year ago

Vitters’ launches 56m, Alea

1 year ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on