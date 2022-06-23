Project 406: The stage is set Royal Huisman announce the completion of another major step in the build of their unique sportfisher superyacht…

The 52m Royal Huisman project, set to become one of the world’s largest sportfisher superyachts, has now completed the process of combining the superstructure and hull through the use of overhead cranes. The installation of the decks took place inside Hall 2 at the shipyard’s headquarters in Vollenhove and was also attended by the owner’s team, naval architects, designers and specialist consultants alongside the local team from Royal Huisman.

Vripack Yacht Design Studio are responsible for the project's naval architecture as well as the exterior and the soon-to-be-revealed interior design.

The preparation of the remaining four decks is now underway, whilst the shipyard continues to work on the onboard systems and other technical installations. The work is also said to include innovative features and components, such as laser-powered exterior lighting.

Project 406 has a distinctive design, with a long bow and high bulwarks, the high tower offers views with a downward angle on the water for specialised fishing. Project 406 also features a sky lounge that offers views at the daytime theatre of sportfishing. By night, the Sky Lounge provides a relaxing ambience and an outlook of the skies.

Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman commented, “Royal Huisman has built its reputation by fulfilling the most ambitious and challenging dreams of its clients. We create yachts of extraordinary individuality, with unrivalled levels of craftmanship and reliability. So, it is a privilege to be selected by the owner’s team to realise this unique sportfish superyacht. We look forward to our next meeting when we celebrate the launch of the finished product. Project 406 will be another masterpiece of creativity, innovation and expertise. And always uniquely, an individual Royal Huisman motor-yacht.” Everything will be brought together to complete the final product leading up to its official launch in 2023.

Profile links

Royal Huisman

Vripack

Yacht: PROJECT 406 Builder: ROYAL HUISMAN Launched: 2023 Delivered: 2023 Status: In Build

Length: 52.00m Gross Tons: 499

Exterior Designer: Vripack

Interior Designer: Vripack

Naval Architect: Vripack



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.