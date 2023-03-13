Huisfit appoints new sales manager Jelmer Koopman joins Royal Huisman’s refit division…

Jelmer Koopman has been named the new sales manager at Huisfit, Royal Huisman’s dedicated division for refit, rebuild and renewal. He has a Technical Business Engineering degree (BEng) from HU University of Applied Sciences, Utrecht, and held various positions in project, contract and sales management with Damen, Stolt Tankers and Wilhelmsen, among others.

A passionate sailor and diver, in 2014 Jelmer decided to dedicate his talents and time to social services at the humanitarian organisation Mercy Ships, which delivers state-of-the-art healthcare free of charge. He was on board Africa Mercy for about two years, dealing with supply chain management and the engineering and preparation of projects and dry docks in consultation with the chief engineer.

Jelmer stated: “I am looking forward to meeting our clients, crew and co-makers, and to visiting the Royal Huisman and Huisfit fleet, as well as to preparing the refits yet to come as good as possible – in order for Huisfit to execute them to the highest standards against our competitive rates at our own state-of-the-art facilities in Amsterdam.”

