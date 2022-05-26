Oceanco delivers 117m Infinity Infinity is the largest yacht constructed by Oceanco to date…

Oceanco announces the delivery of its 117m superyacht, Infinity. The exterior has been designed by Espen Øino International and the contemporary interior was penned by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and David Kleinberg Design Associates.

Marcel Onkenhout CEO of Oceanco said, “She is the result of impressive teamwork from the owner’s team, Espen Øino, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, David Kleinberg Design Associates, Lateral Naval Architects, and all Oceanco’s co-makers and strategic partners. She represents the true power of co-makership that is central to all our projects.”

The seven-deck yacht has an elegant interior as well as plenty of exterior space, it can accommodate up to 16 guests. The superyacht features a wellness area with a spa, sauna, gym and yoga studio.

Oceanco has successfully delivered the first superyacht since 2019 with another two launched and one in-build. On average the shipyard has delivered at least one superyacht per year, 2020 and 2021 are the exceptions as the shipyard did not deliver any yachts during this period. As shown in the graph above the shipyard has one order scheduled for 2024.

