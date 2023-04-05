Mulder launches seventh ThirtySix The seventh Mulder ThirtySix is currently being outfitted before delivery to its owners in spring 2024…

Mulder Shipyard announces the successful launch of the seventh hull in the 36-meter Mulder ThirtySix yacht series. The vessel’s construction began in April of last year at Mulder’s new facility in Enkhuizen, marking the first hull to leave this construction hall. The vessel was towed to Mulder’s outfitting facilities in Zoeterwoude for completion and delivery to its American owners in the spring of 2024.

The Mulder ThirtySix series is constructed from aluminium and features exterior design by Claydon Reeves and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. The Mulder ThirtySix has a calculated interior volume of 296GT and a capacity for up to 10 guests.

Equipped with twin Caterpillar engines, the yacht has an approximate cruising speed of 15 knots. Construction of the eighth Mulder ThirtySix has already begun, with delivery expected in October 2024.





