Preview of new AXIOMA support vessel

72m (236.2ft) AXIOMA is one of the most popular and successful charter yachts on the market since her launch in 2013. She comfortably sleeps 12 guests but is often in demand among larger parties who wish to bring extra guests, be it more children, grandchildren, or friends. This left the owner with two options, to either build a larger boat or to create a support vessel that provides further accommodation.

The AXIOMA and YPI team are delighted to announced that a new 48m (157.5ft) catamaran support vessel, MY BRO is now in build, with delivery expected in 2023. Dunya Yachts are building the vessel and the project is a result of a new design and technical collaboration with industry expert Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architecture. The stylish yacht combines class-leading function in layout, engineering, performance, stability, and safety features. A unique beam ratio allows twice the capacity of any competition in the market at the same range. MY BRO will be capable of reaching a speed of 18 knots.

MY BRO will operate alongside AXIOMA and carry an additional ten guests in five cabins, offering the same level of comfort and leisure as they would expect from a mega yacht. They will have use of their own dedicated main saloon, gym, spa, Jacuzzi and swim platform, and enjoy a non-stop water sports regime. Alongside an array of toys and tenders, MY BRO will also carry a mini submarine.

An additional stand-out feature of MY BRO will be a touch-and-go helipad which has been designed for multi-purpose use, capable of transforming into an outdoor disco, open air cinema, basketball court, tennis court, yoga space or entertainment area suitable for a wide range of events.

The multi-role vessel is also suitable for solo adventure-based charter operations or as a dedicated fleet support vessel to AXIMOA. AXIOMA will remain available to charter on her own or together with the new support vessel, allowing tandem charters to compete with 90m+ charter yachts.

