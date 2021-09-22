Flood of enquiries expected for superyacht Drizzle Drizzle placed on the market for the first time, a year earlier than planned…

Hoping to ride the wave of a superyacht boom, 68.77-metre De Vries Aalsmeer-built Feadship Drizzle has been placed on the sales market for the first time.

Hamilton Marine’s Jonathan Syrett is the Central Agent, “Over my long career as a yacht broker - 36 years and counting - I have sold two yachts belonging to the same owners. They enjoyed many good times onboard their previous 55.47-metre Feadship, also named Drizzle, but decided the time had come to upsize and returned to the Dutch shipbuilder to create a one-off motor yacht that reflected their character and lifestyle. What started with a blank page, became a contemporary yet classic, modern yet comfortable, low-profile tri-deck superyacht delivered in May 2012.”

The idea was to bring Drizzle to market in 2022 but, with 2021 set to go down in history as the best year ever for global superyacht sales, the owners decided to advance the process. In general, the global pandemic hasn’t dented the wealth of the super-rich and superyachts have been seen as a safe space for restriction-free travel.

Syrett adds, "Drizzle would suit someone who doesn’t want to join a shipyard’s new-build waiting list, or perhaps a client with a yacht under construction, or indeed a client who is looking for a seamless changeover and wants to enjoy immediate adventures afloat in a handsome home from home. Drizzle is in near-perfect condition and since launch she has been cared for by a highly experienced crew and adoring owners. Thanks to a comprehensive maintenance schedule and repainting in 2019, the yacht looks barely a year old - certainly not one that celebrates her tenth birthday next year.”

Built by Feadhip, Drizzle was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects with interiors by RWD. Her overall length is 68.77 metres, with a beam of 11.20 metres, and she sleeps 12 guests in seven suites, plus 18 crew in nine cabins sharing a generous crew mess and recreation area. Highlights include an open sundeck with three lounge areas and an equipped gymnasium, formal dining for 12 in the main salon, informal dining aft of the bridge deck for ten to 12 guests, and al-fresco dining for 12 on the main deck.

A full-width swim platform was added in the 2019 refit, with shower and retractable self-washing swim ladder. Drizzle's tender bay and watersports area are equipped with two 7.5-metre tenders, two Yamaha WaveRunners, three SEABOB F5S, two BIC windsurfers, two BIC kayaks, four sets of Scubapro dive gear, two Hobie SUPs, a trampoline, self-supported slide - and much more. She is powered by twin 2,038hp MTU diesel engines, and has a cruising speed of 11 knots, a maximum speed of 16.5 knots and 5,500NM range at an economy speed of 9 knots.

Drizzle is priced at €76 million with VAT paid in Malta. She is available for pre-arranged viewings at anchor on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 September at the Monaco Yacht Show, and thereafter on her berth at Port Hercule.

