Project Falcon - Heesen’s fourth launch of the year The ‘muscular’ 60m Project Falcon recently hit the water at Heesen’s shipyard…

"This very large and complex project was both a challenge and an inspiration." Explained shipyard CEO Arthur Brouwer. "The market is pushing towards increasingly large and voluminous yachts, and we are ready to meet that demand."

Project Falcon's chiselled exterior lines are the product of Omega Architects, who have introduced a 'bird's wing motif’ as a visual enhancement to integrate the main deck, bridge and sundeck without interrupting the horizontal sweep of the windows. The result is a ‘muscular’ profile, while floor-to-ceiling glass coupled with lowered bulwarks allow for panoramic views to light up the interior.

Sinot Yacht and Architecture Design penned Project Falcon's intricate interior. The complexity of the project presented a challenge to Heesen's engineering team and craftspeople, the yacht builders labeled the superyacht as one of the most elaborate and sophisticated designs in the shipyard's history.

"Each detail was crafted to meet the highest standards of sophistication and opulence," explained Paul Costerus of Sinot. "The Sinot ethos for distinctive aesthetics is seen in the use of rare woods and veneers, fine fabrics, exquisite leathers, and bespoke metal and glass, as well as custom-built furniture and lighting."

Separate routing was at the heart of the design in order to ensure that the fifteen crew and four staff are able to go about their work discreetly. The superyacht holds twelve guests in six staterooms including the owner's private apartment on the bridge deck aft.

The owner's team and Heesen's engineers also came up with the idea of including a reception area on the sundeck to welcome guests arriving by helicopter. "Heesen's design and engineering teams enjoyed working with our client's people on Project Falcon," said Rick van de Wetering, the shipyard's COO. "This has been an immensely complex but satisfying project, which has given rise to some very creative solutions."

The top of the elevator housing is designed to be easily dismantled to reduce air draft while Project Falcon also sports two garages for tenders and toys: one forward with gull-wing doors and one in the stern with a shower and day head.

Powered by two MTU 12V4000 M65L diesel engines and equipped with full tropical air-conditioning, Project Falcon will reach a top speed of 17.5 knots, with a range of 4,200 nautical miles at 13 knots. The superyacht also features a Fast Displacement Hull Form making it highly efficient as well as seaworthy.

The yacht will now remain at Heesen for commissioning before moving to Rotterdam, where she will then proceed for trials and tests in the North Sea ahead of delivery in December.

