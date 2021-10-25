Out now, Episode 2 of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour! The team are back with more insight from the key industry stakeholders at this years Monaco Yacht Show…

The second instalment of the Superyacht Forum Live Tour has arrived. For this episode we speak with Marianne Hendricks - Managing Director at Moonen Yachts, Nic Arnold - UK Head of JTC, Jeremy Peek - Commercial Manager at Southern Wind, Audrey Hodgdon - Director of Sales and Marketing at Hodgdon Tenders, and Jan Timmerman - CEO of Royal Huisman.

As expected, sustainability has been a hot topic in our interviews, in the clip you can find out not only what stakeholders are most worried about regarding the climate crisis, but also what they are specifically doing to be part of the solution. The answers range from improved education, to streamlining production methods, to managing and influencing UNHWI habits at sea. Broadening the wider perspective of the industry by harnessing insight from each sector of the market has been key to informing our readers and viewers for decades, and we’ve made a particularly concerted effort at this for the TSF Live Series.

Jeremy Peek highlighted how the sailing yacht sector can do their part to be more sustainable. “We are taking aspects of the racing world, such as hydrodynamics, to make the boat better, faster, and more fuel efficient.” Peek explained how, “We are also using better materials, for example, we are using flexi-teak now on our vessels. Personally I want hybrid engines as well now if I want a yacht. I’ve got an electric car, I want my boat to be hybrid at least.”

Audrey Hodgdon of Hodgdon Tenders also explained how her company is blending sustainability and glamour to create a product that is not only popular with owners, but that also helps to save the environment. “The electric propulsion trend falls right in our favour because it just works so well for our clients buying limousine tenders. All of the desirable aspects from the noise reduction to the convenience of charging from the mothership just makes so much sense on so many levels.”

Jan Timmerman of Royal Huisman was insightful as ever in the latter half of the episode, after 135 years of building sailing vessels, the shipbuilder recently entered the market with highly unique and bespoke kinds of motoryachts. Despite this, Timmerman revealed that, “Sailing yachts are still true to our heart at Royal Huisman. It's not only because of almost a century and a half of tradition, but we also believe that sailing, and wind powered propulsion, is the future of the industry.”

To watch the episode click on the link below, alternatively, you can view our full library here. Don't forget, many of the interesting characters in these videos will all be present in one room at the Superyacht Forum Live Event at the RAI in Amsterdam in less than 4 weeks - a must-visit event for any decision maker in the world of yachting. You can view the programme here, and buy your tickets here.



