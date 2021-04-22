Royal Huisman and Vripack Yacht Design have unveiled the design of their new Project 406 for the first time since contracts were signed at the end of last year. At 52m, this project will be the largest sportfish yacht ever built.

Vripack is responsible for the exterior and interior design and naval architecture of this unique vessel, in close collaboration with Royal Huisman. The project is managed by Aqua Marine representing the owner’s team, working alongside Bush & Noble and Hampshire Marine as technical managers.

Towering six decks, the yacht aims to blend the ultimate sports fishing experience with genuine superyacht scale, comfort and refinement. Designed for an experienced client who is passionate about fishing, Project 406 will be extensively fitted out both for high-end sportfishing and for luxurious living.

Sport fishing has attracted many new owners to the superyacht market in recent decades, with larger boats growing to around 30m in length and a handful exceeding 40m. Against this backdrop, Project 406’s 52m length is a significant step up, involving design and engineering challenges for her designers and builders at Vripack and Royal Huisman.

“It is well known that the Royal Huisman team likes nothing better than the opportunity to solve fresh engineering challenges – especially if they come in the shape of a unique project concept,” comments Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman.

“The world’s first true sportfish superyacht is a very exciting order and we are delighted to be unveiling it as we prepare to launch another highly distinctive motoryacht – the 58.5m sub-500gt Phi. It is good to know that our reputation as the home of the world’s finest sailing yachts is now expanding to embrace the world’s most distinctive motoryachts.”

“This is an exceptional brief,” adds Vripack Co-Creative Director Bart M. Bouwhuis. “And the result is an exceptional boat. Project 406 is a sportfisher on steroids. It has the true proportions and long flaring bow of a typical American sportfish boat paired with the harmonious feel of a luxurious superyacht. It’s a supersized model with super chic curves, realised on a grand scale.”

No further details of the project are currently available, but the joint team is looking forward to providing updates as the project progresses.

Profile links

Royal Huisman

Vripack

Yacht: PROJECT 406 Builder: ROYAL HUISMAN Launched: 2023 Delivered: 2023 Status: In Build

Length: 52.00m Gross Tons: 499

Exterior Designer: VRIPACK

Interior Designer: VRIPACK

Naval Architect: VRIPACK

