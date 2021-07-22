Royal Huisman’s PHI nears launch Developed and constructed below 500GT, PHI is by far the longest motoryacht in its category…

The 58.5m motoryacht PHI will soon be launched from Royal Huisman’s newbuild facility in Vollenhove, Netherlands. Developed and constructed below 500GT, PHI is by far the longest motoryacht in this category based on current classification rules.



The interior and exterior relates to the ‘Sectio Divina’, otherwise known as the Golden Ratio, PHI is the formula that governs the continuation of dimensions and shapes in natural proportions throughout the design. The PHI philosophy and deck levels are subsequently focused on three themes: the galaxy, the ocean surface and the underwater world.



PHI is a motor yacht from the drawing board of Cor D. Rover, the general concept, exterior design and interior layout of the superyacht is based on a number of in-depth conversations with the owner over a period of years



The interior design and styling are defined by the London-based studio Lawson Robb. The naval architecture is by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Their specially developed Fast Displacement XL hull form allows this yacht to be long and sleek, yet still remain under the 500 GT mark.



Owner’s Representative Guy Booth commented, “All of us involved in the creation of PHI feel a sense of privilege to have had the opportunity to contribute to this innovative project. The co-operation between the owner’s team, the architects, the designers and everyone at Royal Huisman has been exceptional. We can be justifiably proud of what we have achieved.”



Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman explains, “Just take a look at our two current motoryacht projects: project 403, PHI, and project 406, a unique 52m sportfish yacht that will become the largest of its kind in the world. The individual aspirations and challenges of each of these projects were seen to be well outside the comfort zone by some yards. With the benefit of expert advice, each of these owners brought their highly distinctive individual projects to Royal Huisman, where fresh opportunities for creative problem-solving and innovation were enthusiastically welcomed.”

PHI is scheduled for delivery later this year and will be supported by a matching 36m shadow vessel (by the same designers and constructed at Alia Yachts).

Profile links

Royal Huisman

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.