Numarine announce exclusive partnership with Northrop and Johnson in EU Turkish shipbuilder Numarine announce new agreement with Northrop & Johnson as the exclusive brokerage house…

The agreement between Numarine and Northrop & Johnson was signed during the Monaco Grand Prix last week and includes all European Economic Area countries including Switzerland. Chairman of Numarine, Ömer Malaz, commented, “Meeting with Northrop & Johnson officials during the Monaco GP has confirmed to us that Northrop & Johnson will be an excellent partner. The company offers an impeccable 24/7 all around service for clients on par with the top brokers worldwide dedicated to fulfilling all of their yachting desires. I’m sure we have a very productive and efficient business ahead.”

Patrick Coote, Northrop & Johnson’s Managing Director in Europe states, “The Numarine range offers exceptional value for money with innovative design features and impressive build quality. Northrop & Johnson is proud to have been awarded the exclusive sales representation in Europe and I’m confident our unparalleled marketing abilities and experienced sales team will result in a formidable and mutually successful partnership.”

Northrop & Johnson was originally founded in 1949 and specialises in superyacht brokerage and charter, the company has offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. The firm specialises in new yacht construction and yacht sales, for mega yachts, superyachts, motor yachts and sailing yachts.

