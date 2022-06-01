Williams Jet Tenders invest £450K in new R&D space The new 450m2 research and development space was completed at the beginning of May…

Williams Jet Tenders, one of the world’s leading jet tender specialists, has invested in excess of £450K in a brand-new research and development space. This follows the company’s announcement in 2021 that it had invested more than £1m in a new state-of-the-art in-house moulding facility and fully equipped boat production unit.

The company is already in possession of an 80,000 sqft purpose-built facility in Oxfordshire and each tender is hand-built by a team of dedicated and skilled craftsmen who pride themselves on quality. Each tender also undergoes an on-water test procedure prior to dispatch, ensuring that every aspect of its construction is checked and meets the high standard set by Williams.

The new 450m2 research and development space was completed at the beginning of May and houses a new test tank which is capable of water testing tenders up to 7 metres in length. This enables Williams to ensure that it has complete quality control over its entire range.

It also features new lifting equipment alongside dedicated research and development metal and composite areas as well as three individual research and development build bays, enabling Williams to run multiple projects concurrently. Additionally, a photography studio has been created as part of the space to capture some of the custom tenders which come through the Williams factory every week.

Dan Bloice-Smith, development director at Williams Jet Tenders, said, “This is a really exciting time for Williams. Our new research and development space is an excellent investment and will open up even more opportunities for the development of new market-leading products and innovations, ensuring we can maintain our position as a global leader.”

Bloice-Smith continues, “This is a fantastic development for the company and the facilities used by our hugely skilled workforce, which will not only enhance our products but our business growth too. We’re proud of what we are achieving as a company in the continued support of our customers.”

The renowned tender builders offer 14 models in five ranges which include - Minijet, Turbojet, Sportjet, Dieseljet, Evojet 70. The company has strong relationships with leading yacht manufacturers including Princess, Sunseeker, Fairline, Azimut Benetti, Ferretti, Sanlorenzo, Jeanneau and Beneteau – with many models being specifically designed to accommodate a Williams tender.

Profile links

Williams Jet Tenders

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.