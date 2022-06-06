Tankoa delivers 50m M/Y Kinda The 4th hull in Tankoa’s 50m series has touched the water for the first…

The latest launch from Tankoa, M/Y Kinda, has a number of unique features much like its sister-ship Bintador. For example, it boasts impressive hybrid propulsion technology to provide three cruising modes; diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric and full-electric. The superyacht is designed to offer increased fuel efficiency, improved comfort while cruising at night, and extended generator servicing time.

The eco-friendly nature of hybrid propulsion means the owner can also access protected areas that other yachts many not be able too. The superyacht has 499 GT of interior volume and has a six-stateroom configuration, including a full-beam VIP suite and master suite on the main deck, allowing the yacht to accommodate up to 12 guests and 11 crew members. ‘Kinda’ marks the first unit in the series to feature a forward-facing swimming pool.

Tankoa’s chief executive officer Vincenzo Poerio comments on the construction of the vessel, “As our second yacht with hybrid propulsion, this launch confirms we are the forefront of technological research in order to meet the needs of even the most sophisticated owners.”

Poerio continues, “This time we used the MAN/Siemens system and we are very satisfied with the performance in the various configurations.”

Francesco Paskowski is the designer behind both the interior and exterior for Kinda, the naval architecture is the work of the shipyard, alongside NAMES by Francesco Rogantin.

Kinda is expected to be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show in September, whilst the shipyard is currently preparing the fifth S501 hull for launch later in 2022. Other projects under construction include the T580 designed by Paszkowski, the first T55 Sportiva by Luca Dini and the T450 by Giorgio M. Cassetta.

