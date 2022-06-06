Aegean Yacht begins construction of Aegean 39m The sailing yacht is scheduled for delivery in 2023…

Aegean Yacht has announced the start of the build for a new 39m sailing yacht. It is the builder’s 51st superyacht and is being constructed at its yard in Bodrum.

The steel superyacht will have a beam of 8.5m, a 3.8m draft, and a volume of 261GT, and is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2023.

It was designed entirely in-house by the Aegean Yacht technical team and design department who handled the concept, layout, naval architecture, marine engineering, exterior and interior design. The yacht has one master, three VIP, and one twin guest cabins, with accommodation for up to six crew. The Aegean 39m will be powered by 2 MAN D2676 LE428 engines with a top speed of 13 knots.

The delivery is one of two Aegean Yacht has scheduled for delivery in 2023, and is one of four in the shipyard’s order book. This marks a resurgence of Aegean as a superyacht builder as its last 30m+ delivery was in 2015.

