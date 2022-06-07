Next Yacht Group launch another ‘adrenaline inducing’ AB 100 Another unit of the AB 100 series, a yacht that has a speed of over 50 knots, has just been launched…

The Next Yacht Group brand has launched a 30m vessel capable of delivering a speed of over 50 knots. The company claim that this yachts offers guests the thrill of speeding over the sea at incredible speeds, but at the same time the ability to enjoy maximum comfort with great efficiency. Built by AB Yachts, it has been branded as one of the fastest yachts in her size range on the market by the builders.

The superyacht features a modular configuration that meets the needs of owners that are looking for a one-of-a-kind distinctive product. The unit offers a range of distinctive solutions that make the most of onboard spaces. The concealed sliding door connects the aft cockpit and the salon, to create one single open space.

The stern hosts a fully-equipped beach area featuring an exclusive innovative system specially designed by the shipyard to launch and haul tenders, jet skis and water toys. All onboard areas are extremely versatile and to be fully enjoyed by guests.

Next Yacht Group’s CEO Gennaro Candida De Matteo comments, “For us yachts are enablers of emotions: the adrenaline triggered by speeding; that sense of feeling safe even in the most extreme manoeuvres; the exhilaration of exceeding 50 knots or taking sharp turns without almost noticing it; and the wellbeing one perceives when surrounded by our bright, welcoming interiors. Our sales results confirm that our ability to stir emotions is recognised all over the world, in addition, it goes without saying, to our construction and technological leadership.”

Last year AB yachts delivered a total of 3 yachts and they currently have two vessels launched and another in build for 2022. For now, they are expecting one more launch to come in 2023.

