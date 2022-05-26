OMS wins contract to supply to Southern Wind Shipyard Three Southern Wind yachts contracts have been awarded to OMS following completion of S/Y Taniwha and S/Y Sørvind…

After the completion of superyachts Taniwha and Sørvind, OMS have been selected to supply lightweight retracting thrusters for the bow and stern of 96, 105, and the new 108 Southern Wind models. The powerful machines provide full proportional thrust control yet offer easy boat yard installation.

Mark Barwell sales director for OMS said, “We have enjoyed working closely with Southern Wind over the last three years. During this time, we have commissioned four units and visited their cape town facility to train and assist their team on the install of our thrusters.”

Talking about the relationship with OMS systems technical coordinator Hilton Van Ginkel commented, “Southern Wind aim to provide its clients with a high quality after sales service. OMS is a valid partner, both during the yacht’s construction and throughout the life of a yacht. We wish to thank OMS for their always professional collaboration.”

The products are designed and manufactured at their UK based factory and is then exported worldwide, the OMS products are used in superyacht and commercial marine sectors.

As shown in the graph above, Southern Wind have managed to deliver an average of one yacht each year since 2014, with a slight rise in the year of 2018 when they delivered three projects. Southern Wind has one scheduled order for 2023.

Profile links

Southern Wind

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.